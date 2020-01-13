¡Un argentino entre los ternados! Todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020

Según se anunció este lunes oficialmente, en el rubro mejor película competirán “1917”, “Contra lo imposible”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Guasón”, “Mujercitas”, “Historia de un matrimonio”, “Érase una vez en Hollywood” y “Parásitos”.

Además, entre los ternados aparece el nombre de un argentino, Pablo Helman, por su labor en los efectos especiales de «El Irlandés».

LA LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2020



Mejor película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Woman

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Actriz protagónica

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Actor protagónico

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Actor de reparto

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Actriz de reparto

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Fotografía

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Película extranjera

Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Pain and Glory (España)

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Francia)

Película de animación

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documental

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje documental

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Maquillaje y peinado

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Canción original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

«(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again» (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

«I’m Standing With You» (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

«Into the Unknown» (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Diseño de producción

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Edición

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker)

El irlandés (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parásito (Jinmo Yang)

Edición de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Guión original

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Guión adaptado

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejores efectos especiales

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor película corta de animación

Daughter

Hair Love”

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor película corta de acción real

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister